Avenged Sevenfold’s “Hail To The King” Now Certified Triple Platinum

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Avenged Sevenfold, a heavy metal band, officially had their hit single “Hail to The King” certified Triple Platinum by RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) on August 23 for accumulating three million certified units. The last time this hit reached such a high achievement was in May 2021, when it was certified double platinum. The song has 253 million views on YouTube, counting as the tune hits its decade landmark.

This win is no surprise since back in 2013, the single “This Means War” in the same album was certified gold for achieving half a million units. Continuing on their stark road to success, the band’s recent album, Life Is But A Dream, scored a spot of Number 13 on Billboard’s 200 Chart, according to Blabbermouth.

Over the last few months, the band added another hit to their star-studded lineup with the single “Nobody,” which we have covered linked here. The band’s road to continuous stardom is not stopping anytime soon. And they especially thank their fans for their fortune. Recently, they released a new song and video to honor their devoted fans; learn more here.

Though the group may grow and divulge into gritty topics surrounding death and extensional crisis, their fan following does not waiver. Even band member M. Shadows says it’s okay to dislike this album; read more here.

Looking at the track and following this metal band, it does not take a mastermind to see that it will be no time before the hit single “Hail To The King” is certified golden.