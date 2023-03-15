Avenged Sevenfold Make Triumphant Return With Epic New Single “Nobody”

Home News Dita Dimone March 15th, 2023 - 11:49 AM

Avenged Sevenfold premieres the new single ‘Nobody’ and announces their first new album in six years, ‘Life Is But A Dream’. Set to arrive on June 2, the new album will be Avvenge Seven Fold’s eighth studio album, following their progressive 2016 release, ‘The Stage’.

Entitled ‘Life Is But A Dream’, the album, four years in the making, sees the five-piece rock band from Huntington Beach channel the eerie essence of French novelist, journalist, and philosopher Albert Camus. The title of the record mirror’s the critical thinking of Camus, while frontman M. Shadows’ lyrics expand on it with existentialism, obviously, being one of its main themes.

‘Nobody’, the first single taken from the upcoming release, is now available – along with an accompanying stop-motion music video, directed by the lauded award-winning director Chris Hopewell. The six-minute-long ghostly animation is a must-see.

Check it out below.