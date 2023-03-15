mxdwn Music

Menu

Avenged Sevenfold Make Triumphant Return With Epic New Single “Nobody”

March 15th, 2023 - 11:49 AM

Avenged Sevenfold Make Triumphant Return With Epic New Single “Nobody”

Avenged Sevenfold premieres the new single ‘Nobody’ and announces their first new album in six years, ‘Life Is But A Dream’. Set to arrive on June 2, the new album will be Avvenge Seven Fold’s eighth studio album, following their progressive 2016 release, ‘The Stage’.

Entitled ‘Life Is But A Dream’, the album, four years in the making, sees the five-piece rock band from Huntington Beach channel the eerie essence of French novelist, journalist, and philosopher Albert Camus. The title of the record mirror’s the critical thinking of Camus, while frontman M. Shadows’ lyrics expand on it with existentialism, obviously, being one of its main themes.

‘Nobody’, the first single taken from the upcoming release, is now available – along with an accompanying stop-motion music video, directed by the lauded award-winning director Chris Hopewell. The six-minute-long ghostly animation is a must-see.

Check it out below.

For the album’s artwork, the band recruited contemporary artist, Wes Lang (seen below). They’ve also teamed up with Berify to include an NTC tag containing bonus content on all CDs, vinyl, cassettes, and official merchandise sold on A7XWorld.com.

Avenged Sevenfold 'Life Is But A Dream' ArtworkAvenged Sevenfold ‘Life Is But A Dream’ Artwork. Credit: Press/Avenged Sevenfold
All shows are on sale now with tickets available here.
Amatssou Tracklist:
1. Kek Algham
2. Tenere Den
3. Arajghiyine
4. Imzad (Interlude)
5. Tidjit
6. Jayche Atarak
7. Imidiwan Mahitinam
8. Ezlan
9. Anemouhagh
10. Iket Adjen
11. Nak Idnizdjam
12. Tinde (Outro)Tinariwen Tour Dates
Sat. May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
Tue. May 30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wed. May 31 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
Fri. June 2 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
Sat. June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
Mon. June 5 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Tue. June 6 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Wed. June 7 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sat. June 10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Mon. June 12 – Rubigen, CH @ Muhle Hunziken
Wed. June 14 – Florence, IT @Ultravox
Thu. June 15 – Milan, IT @ Triennale Garden
Fri. June 16 – Turin, IT @ Hiroshima Mon Amour
Sun. June 18 – Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival
Thu. June 22 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Sat. June 24 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Mon. 26 – Lille, FR @ Splendid
Wed. June 28 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
Thu. June 29 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Sat. July 1 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Sun. July 2 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyran
Tue. July 4 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Fri. July 7 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival
Tue. July 11 – Arles, FR @ Les Suds Arles
Sat. July 15 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
Mon. July 17 – Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
Wed. July 19 – Bermingham, UK @ Institute 2
Sat. July 22 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
Tue. 25 – Vigo, SP @ Terraceo Festival
Sat. July 29 – Luxey, FR @ Musicalarue Festiv
Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.