“It’s Okay to Hate This Record” Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows on New Album

Avenged Sevenfold’s lead vocalist Matt Sanders, commonly known by his stage name M. Shadows recently appeared on an episode on rock and roll comedian Dean Delray’s “Let There Be Talk” podcast. During the episode, M. Shadows discussed his band’s latest album Life is But a Dream… and its reception amongst fans.

Regarding the album itself; according to Blabbermouth, M. Shadows described the band’s latest studio release as “experimental”. Life is But a Dream… is about journeying through an existential crisis and is “a very personal exploration into the meaning, purpose and value of human existence with the anxiety of death always looming.”

“With our new record right now, all you see are 10-out-of-10 reviews and zero-out-of-10 reviews.” M. Shadows said during the podcast, before going on to say “having a zero out of 10 is actually better than anything you could ask for, because people are talking, and it’s a weird society we live in at this point.”

Shadows continued to go on about how he believes that negative attention to new content is better than no attention; not just for Avenged Sevenfold, but for all artists across the larger music industry. He cites several examples of this phenomenon, such as Mr. Bungle’s Disco Volante, Weezer’s Pinkerton, and even Kanye West’s Yeezus, telling Delray that it’s applicable throughout the entire industry.

“It’s hard to really talk about it, ‘cause there’s really no right or wrong answer. It’s okay to hate this record.” M Shadows said before later going on to talk about the band’s experimentation with their latest album. “We kind of just really wanted to push the boundaries… and we didn’t want anything on the record to sound generic or phoned in or not exciting… We wanted to redo everything we’ve ever done.”

