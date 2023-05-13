Avenged Sevenfold Release Thoughtful New Song and Video “We Love You”

Home News Simon Li May 13th, 2023 - 12:33 PM

World leading rock band Avenged Sevenfold has just released their latest music video of “We Love You.” Alongside this video is the announcement of their new album Life is But a Dream, which is arriving at June the second. Below is the video.

The video’s Ryan McKinnon employed VR technology and Unreal Engine to paste an environment viewers can engage in and explore themselves, played with the music composing of moving electronic guitars and altered acoustics, alongside lyrics calling out at the desire for more in our modern society. The video begins in a natural and quiet place, which would evolve into a household, then concrete buildings, then more sci-fi ones. By guiding the viewer through various environments that keeps getting more extreme and eradicated from nature, alongside with the lyrics of “more…more…”, viewers were exposed to a rapid changing landscape due to human’s desire for more to be produced and consumed.

The music video is designed to let viewer experience how society has evolved around consumerism and capitolism that it consumed us in desire and takes our identity away from us, forcing us to join in the rage of consume and exploit, which is lively illustrated in the video as the destruction of natural environment to the worsening of living situations.

Avenged Sevenfold, which includes M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman, has always been one of the pioneering and experimental rock bands, earning two consecutive number one albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart with their 2010’s Nightmare and Hail to The King in 2013. Their newest album would also be accompanied by their live performances this year, with their 2023 North American Tour Dates announced recently.