Paramore Cancel Remainder Of U.S. Tour Dates As Hayley Williams Recovers From Lung Infection

Home News James Reed August 10th, 2023 - 12:31 PM

Paramore performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Paramore cancelled the final two dates on their U.S. tour due to singer Hayley Williams’ ongoing health issues. The singer announced in an Instagram Story on Thursday morning (Aug. 10) where she revealed that the band’s shows at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland tonight and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday (Aug. 13) have been called off as she continues to battle a lung infection.

“Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health,” Williams wrote after the group performed at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Weds. night. “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.” The Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City shows had previously been postponed and rescheduled due to Williams’ illness.

Williams promised that the band would be posting an official statement about the show cancellations as soon as possible, and she apologized to those fans who’ve already been camping out in Portland. “I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this s–t. Love you all,” she wrote.

The tour had some issues along the way due to Williams’ health issues. In July they postponed a handful of dates after Williams, 34, suffered a lung infection, a decision she defended online after a swarm of haters she referred to in a post as “weird incels” pointed out that older rock heroes such as the Foo Figthers’ Dave Grohl persevered through shows with a broken leg.

“internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005,” she wrote in an Instagram Story last week. “I have a lung infection you soft s—! Not a broken limb… One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you cant. But worry not! The shows weren’t canceled, merely postponed a week. Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did.”