Paramore’s Hayley Williams Calls Out Ticketmaster for Ticketing Issues: ‘Ticketmaster Need to Get Their Shit Together’

Photo Credits: Jenna Houchin
Paramore lead singer, Hayley Williams, recently called out Ticketmaster last week on April 13th at the band’s opening night on their spring-summer tour. Williams said, “I wanna say one more time how special it is that you’ve all made it tonight. We don’t take it lightly, we know, honestly, especially now, it’s a huge sacrifice to come to a show because Ticketmaster needs to get their shit together. We’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves too because we were like, ‘People are spending money that they don’t have to come and hang out with us and we better give them something that’s worth that’. We just love you so much”.
Williams is not amongst the first to call out Ticketmaster’s pricing system, including Neil Young and Robert Smith who all have found issue in the lack of price accessibility to fans Ticketmaster is often known for. Receiving similar scrutiny from recent tours of artists like Taylor Swift for her Eras tour or SZA’s SOS tour.
Along with her statement on Ticketmaster, Williams also performed a tribute to Irish rock band, The Cranberries, giving an acoustic cover of their 1993 song, “Dreams”, which comes from the band’s debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? .
This current tour is in support of their latest album, This Is Why, which will continue through the UK and Europe for the spring and coming to the U.S later this spring and through the rest of the summer. With two NYC dates on May 30 and 31 and guest performances from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.
All Dates Below.
Paramore — 2023 Tour Dates
Mon April 17 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
Tue April 18 – Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena
Thu April 20 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena
Sat April 22 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena
Sun April 23 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena
Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival
Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena
Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center