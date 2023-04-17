Paramore’s Hayley Williams Calls Out Ticketmaster for Ticketing Issues: ‘Ticketmaster Need to Get Their Shit Together’

Home News Jaden Johnson April 17th, 2023 - 8:23 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Photo Credits: Jenna Houchin

Paramore lead singer, Hayley Williams, recently called out Ticketmaster last week on April 13th at the band’s opening night on their spring-summer tour. Williams said, “I wanna say one more time how special it is that you’ve all made it tonight. We don’t take it lightly, we know, honestly, especially now, it’s a huge sacrifice to come to a show because Ticketmaster needs to get their shit together. We’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves too because we were like, ‘People are spending money that they don’t have to come and hang out with us and we better give them something that’s worth that’. We just love you so much”.

Williams is not amongst the first to call out Ticketmaster’s pricing system, including Neil Young and Robert Smith who all have found issue in the lack of price accessibility to fans Ticketmaster is often known for. Receiving similar scrutiny from recent tours of artists like Taylor Swift for her Eras tour or SZA’s SOS tour.

Along with her statement on Ticketmaster, Williams also performed a tribute to Irish rock band, The Cranberries, giving an acoustic cover of their 1993 song, “Dreams”, which comes from the band’s debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? .

This current tour is in support of their latest album, This Is Why, which will continue through the UK and Europe for the spring and coming to the U.S later this spring and through the rest of the summer. With two NYC dates on May 30 and 31 and guest performances from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.

All Dates Below.

Paramore — 2023 Tour Dates

Mon April 17 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 – Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena

Thu April 20 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena

Sat April 22 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center