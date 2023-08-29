Ghost’s Two Florida Shows Canceled Due To Hurricane Idalia

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2023 - 4:37 PM

According to social media posts from the corresponding venues as well as the band’s official Instagram, Ghost’s two upcoming Florida shows have been canceled due to Hurricane Idalia. The events were scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 30 in Jacksonville at Daily’s Place and Thursday, August 31 in Tampa on Thursday, August 31. As of publication time, no details have been released about potential rescheduled dates.

Both venues explained that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster are eligible for automatic, full refunds including service charges and should be returned back to the corresponding institution within 1 to 2 weeks. For other points of purchase, customers should reach out separately for more refund information.

The band is currently scheduled to perform on August 29 at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville, South Carolina. They are also set to visit Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before hitting the Kia Forum in L.A. with two back-to-back shows on September 11 and 12.

The band’s new EP Phantomime arrived back in May featuring covers of Iron Maiden’s “Phantom Of The Opera,” The Stranglers’ “Hanging Around,” Television’s “See No Evil” and Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” On May 21, French fans were treated to a new setlist featuring two songs the group had never played live before including “Jesus He Knows Me” the first single from Phantomime and fan-favorite “Respite On The Spitalfields” from their 2022 full-length Impera.

In July, Ghost released a collaborative new cover of Shakespears Sister’s “Stay” featuring Patrick Wilson; the song was used for the end credits of Insidious: The Red Door. Earlier this month, Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre issued an apology to fans of the band over a miscommunication regarding the venue’s face paint policy.

