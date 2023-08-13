Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Issues Apology To Ghost Fans Over Miscommunication Regarding Face Paint Policy

Home News Skyy Rincon August 13th, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

For fans of Swedish rock band Ghost, concerts are no mere occasion. Rituals, as they are often referred to by dedicated fans, are a chance to get dressed up as a nameless ghoul or don face paint like one’s favorite Papa Emeritus. However, some fans were not able to do so at the band’s recent ritual in St. Louis, Missouri which prompted an apology from the venue.

On Friday, August 11th, the band was set to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater alongside Swedish viking metal band Amon Amarth. However, attendees were met with confusion as some of the venue’s staff had directed fans who arrived in face paint to remove it prior to entry.

The venue had posted its policy on face paint and masks on Twitter two days prior to the event, stating: “Face paint or masks covering the face are not allowed while entering the venue or purchasing items at concessions. Any face coverings must be removable upon request.”

However, some fans decided to wear face paint, not realizing they were in violation of the policy until they arrived at the venue and were asked to remove it. According to Blabbermouth, one Ghost fan even claimed they were told by staff that their makeup “was too light and it looked like face paint to them so I had makeup wipes given to me.” Others in attendance reported that some of the venue staff had claimed that the “no mask, no face paint” policy was at the direction of the band which confused fans even more.

On Saturday, the venue issued a public apology to concertgoers, clarifying that the policy was not implemented at the band’s direction. The band reposted the statement, affirming that the policy was in fact not their doing, writing: “We wish to inform you that we will ALWAYS encourage creative expression, we will NEVER stifle it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Band Ghost (@thebandghost)