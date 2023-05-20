Ghost Releases Cover of Tina Turner’s Mad Max Song “We Don’t Need Another Hero”

Home News Zach Monteiro May 20th, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Swedish rock band Ghost has recently released their latest EP Phantomime, which includes several covers including some on Iron Maiden’s “Phantom of the Opera”, Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me” and notably, Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”.

This song was recorded for the official soundtrack of 1985’s Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, which starred Tina Turner herself along with actor Mel Gibson. The song itself, at its surface, is about a wish to move on from the dystopia present as the setting of the Mad Max series. Looking past the movie series, the message of the song also speaks of not being complacent when it comes to returning to what’s “normal” and to yearn for a better future.

Chief songwriter and singer Tobias Forge clearly holds Turner in high regard as he doesn’t try to directly replicate her stylization of the vocals, while also putting a spin of her 80’s hit by having the instrumental section more prevalent, including the guitar solo taking the place of the saxophone solo included in Turner’s version.

As Revolver put it, Ghost takes Turner’s classic and gives it “a very ghost-ian reinvention.” They go on to talk about how Turner’s version already had some very sci-fi epic vibes to it, so Ghost surprisingly does those themes justice in their own version. Metal Injection also comments on Ghost’s cover of Turner in their review of their latest EP, citing that the band took a big risk when going through with the cover. They include how Ghost’s version is heftier and “punchier” in their approach with the instrumentals.

Ghost begins their latest tour alongside metal band Amon Amarth later this year with their first stop on August 2nd in Concord, California at the Concord Pavillion.

