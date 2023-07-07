Ghost Releases New Collaborative Single With Patrick Wilson “Stay”

Home News Parker Beatty July 7th, 2023 - 8:18 PM

Yes, you read that correctly. Swedish metal band Ghost has just shared a new single featuring Emmy-nominated actor Patrick Wilson, that being a cover of the 1992 hit song “Stay” by UK rockers Shakespears Sister.

The song, which is featured on the soundtrack of Wilson’s directorial debut Insidious:The Red Door, came about due to the actor’s love of Ghost, having seen the band live twice in 2022 alone. When the time came for him to make his new film, he reached out to Tobias Forge of Ghost for a song that could be used, which led the two to join forces on this brand new cover.

“Ghost, for me, is one of the most unique rock bands out there,” said Wilson. “Tobias’ sense of melody is only matched by his storytelling. The blistering imagery of him and the band is unlike any other. The balance of dark lyrics with soaring (and dare I say… angelic) melodies, make listening to them a different experience than any other band out there.”

A reminder of Wilson’s singing skills and long history on Broadway, it’s a delight to hear Forge’s haunting and nefarious-sounding vocals paired with the soaring voice of Wilson, this moody track making for an operatic closer for the film.

“I wanted the tune to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing… and then being tempted by the devil (the lipstick demon)… in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge,” continued Wilson. “Tobias’ tone is a sharp contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. It was an honor to be featured on the tune, and I can’t thank Tobias and the Ghost crew, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this happen.”

Recently, Ghost announced the extended edition box set for their latest album Impera is set for release later this month, fresh off of a new covers EP. Their 2023 Re-Imperatour will begin its U.S. leg early this August. Insidious: The Red Door is in theaters now.