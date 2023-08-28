Five Finger Death Punch Performs with Phil Labonte, Howard Jones and AJ Channer During Ivan Moody’s Absence

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabberouth.net, Five Finger Death Punch‘s Ivan Moody was forced to sit out the band’s concert on August 27 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as the supporting act for Metallica after coming down with a “terrible flu.” Moody was replaced by Phil Labonte (All That Remains,) Howard Jones (Former member of Killswitch Engage) and AJ Channer (Fire From The Gods.)

Before taking the stage Five Finger Death Punch went on social media to release the following statement.

“To our friends in L.A.! Ivan fell ill with a terrible flu and won’t be able to perform tonight. We are grateful that our good friends Phil Labonte (All That Remains,) Howard Jones (former member of Killswitch Engage) and AJ Channer (Fire From The Gods) are stepping up and will take over his vocal duties for what will surely be a special show. Join us in wishing our brother Ivan well, he’ll be back very soon.”

Five Finger Death Punch was supposed to support Metallica on several European shows this past spring including April 29 at the Johan Cruijf Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on May 17 at Stade De France in Paris, France and on May 28 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany .

But the band ended up canceling the dates in to allow Moody to fully recover from his recent hernia surgery. Moody was replaced by NightWish’s singer Floor Jansen in Amsterdam and Epica in Paris and Hamburg.

