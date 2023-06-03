The Weeknd Releases New Track “Popular” With Playboi Carti and Madonna for New The Idol Soundtrack

Home News Diana Bello June 3rd, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Press release news from Republic Records Media, The release of a new track from The Weeknd, is called “Popular” which includes artists such as Playboi Carti and Madonna. This new track which the three artists came to make for The Idol soundtrack. The single track that The Weeknd came to drop just a day ago, the full album coming on June 30th, dropping both the visualizer and official audio of the song “Popular”. Something interesting about this newly released track, “Popular” which was just released yesterday was heard but just a snippet of it before its release date. That was at the Cannes Film Festival where fans came to show it on social media platforms. This would be due to the series being premiered at the Film Festival on May 22, as well as the artist just sharing to every one of those who worked with him on the track.