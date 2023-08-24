Grandaddy Debuts Vintage Never-Before-Seen Video For “Derek Spears”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 24th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Rock band Grandaddy have released a never before seen “Derek Spears” live video, which was filmed live at a California Travelodge on December 11 2008.

As a whole, the never before seen “Derek Spears” live video is wonderful by how the lovely guitar playing fills the air with bittersweet sound while the vocal performances serenades the ears with wonderful melody. Also each scene on the live video gives viewers a chance to hear the intimate version”Derek Spears.”

The “Derek Spears” studio version was just released digitally for the first time ever as a single off the Sumday: Excess Baggage, which is due out on August 25 by Dangerbird Records.