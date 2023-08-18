Emily Kinney Debuts Folk-Inspired New Single “Broken Air Conditioning”

Home News Parker Beatty August 18th, 2023 - 5:08 PM

Walking Dead alum Emily Kinney has released her latest single ‘Broken Air Conditioning,’ a delicious folk pop tune that is to land on her upcoming album Swimteam.

‘Broken Air Conditioning’ chronicles the struggles of being in a doomed long distance relationship, Kinney’s sharp lyrics digging into her complicated feelings surrounding this now ex-partner. How this relationship altered her feelings for the city of Nashville is also a constant throughout the song, with references to Ruston Kelly’s ‘Dying Star’ and Marren Morris’ ‘Bummin Cigarettes’ peppered throughout.

“One of my favorite things about dating this person was getting to spend so much time in Nashville,” said Kinney in a recent press release. “I would go there every couple of weeks. Sometimes I would arrive in town a day or two before him, and enjoy the city all to myself. Then he would arrive home and suddenly everything would be very stressful. So, in a way, the song is about my ex ruining my great relationship with Nashville.”

Her latest album Swimteam is to be released on September 22, 2023, with album release shows on September 24 at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles and October 8 at the City Winery in New York City. It marks the first album since 2021’s The Supporting Character, which was accompanied by the acclaimed singles ‘Fifteen Minutes’ and ‘When The Midnight Fireworks Start.’ As mentioned earlier, Kinney is also a celebrated actress, with a starring role on AMC’s The Walking Dead and DC’s The Flash and Arrow, among many others.

Listen to ‘Broken Air Conditioning’ by Emily Kinney below.