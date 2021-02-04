Actress Emily Kinney of The Walking Dead Announces New Album The Supporting Character for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Fifteen Minutes”

Home News Anna Scott February 4th, 2021 - 3:09 PM

The former Walking Dead actress Emily Kinney has kept busy during COVID-19, today announcing the release of her forthcoming album, The Supporting Character, along with a single from the record, “Fifteen Minutes.” The Supporting Character will be out April 9, 2021 via Julian Records.

Produced by Benjamin Greenspan, The Supporting Character will be one of Kinney’s more personal records and will see her at her most vulnerable. The themes of the album center around heartbreak, loss, family history, creativity and personal growth, which Kinney reflected on during the pandemic.

Kinney’s lyrical honesty shines through in “Fifteen Minutes,” the final song off the track list. The song touches on heartbreak, loss, stardom and loneliness, telling a story of how if she could go back, she would trade time she spent focusing on her career for time spent with the person she really loved.

The Nebraska native explains, “He said he didn’t get it. We broke up. I’ve observed people who constantly struggle and who are addicted to ups and downs and conflict, whereas I know that I seek stability.” This down-to-earth authenticity is especially emphasized through the song’s simple singer-songwriter acoustic guitar.

Listen to “Fifteen Minutes” here:

Prior to this record, Kinney’s most recent release was 2018’s Oh, Jonathan which tells a love story from start to finish throughout the album’s nine songs. The album was well-received by fans, most of whom likely know her as Beth Greene from AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Kinney opened up about the creation of some of the songs, saying “‘The Supporting Character,’, for example, was written after a weekend with my dad in San Diego, pre-COVID,” she says. “I drove home on the 5 and remembered thinking that I was a part of something much bigger than myself. Life is really magical and goes by so fast and I realized that I want to spend more time with my family and friends and less time chasing my career.”

The Supporting Character is set to release April 9 in stores and online and it available for preorder here.

The Supporting Character track list: