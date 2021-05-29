Emily Kinney Shares Celestial New Video for “When The Midnight Fireworks Start”

Home News Kaido Strange May 29th, 2021 - 11:39 AM

Actress and Singer Emily Kinney shares her new song and music video, “When The Midnight Fireworks Start.” The song is off her album The Supporting Character. The video is directed by David Greenberg and shot by Sam Price.

The video is beautifully shot even with its minimalistic simplicity of what appears to be a large backyard under a full bright moon and the coziness of a lit fire. This is quite a nice pop song. It’s got a great and catchy hook and the lyrics are hopeful and full of content; which isn’t surprising as the album The Supporting Character was produced during the pandemic last year and like many of us – Kinney had a lot of time to reflect and consider her life and her chosen path. This song definitely evokes that feeling of knowing and trusting yourself to do the right thing. To understand what is the next path in your journey. This is an example of what if affirmations were songs.

“It’s tempting to compare my progress to others, especially in a city like L.A. where so many people are doing so many cool things. That song really explores the fact that I know that I work and develop slowly. I tend to chip away at things bit by bit, but I still have a feeling that I’m on the right path and something special is going to happen with my creative endeavours in the future,” Kinney spoke of the song.

The Supporting Character is out now and available to stream. Kinney previously released “Fifteen Minutes.”