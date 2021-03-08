Emily Kinney Overcomes Her Introverted Nature in New Video for “Fifteen Minutes”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 8th, 2021 - 1:54 PM

Singer, songwriter and actress Emily Kinney released her music video for her single, “Fifteen Minutes” directed by David Schlussel on Friday. The video features choreography from Ashlynn Malia performed by ballet dancer Sydney Moss.

The single comes from Kinney’s upcoming album The Supporting Character which is set to drop April 9. The album was produced by Benjamin Greenspan and will be available in store and online via Jullian Records. The project is currently available for pre-order here.

The release of “Fifteen Minutes” comes shortly after Kinney’s lead single drop, “Omaha Hotel.” Both tracks were featured on NPR Music’s “New Music Friday.”

Kinney shared her thoughts behind the writing of the tune and the creation of the video and shared how both aligned with her own experiences and dealings with breaking out of her shell. “I love being a performer and actor, but I can also be extremely shy, introverted and awkward and having the experiences of success, fame and being on a hit TV show have definitely forced me to come right up against those uncomfortable aspects of my personality that maybe aren’t as well suited for certain parts of the entertainment industry. Making this video was one of the best, most fun days I’ve had in the last year,” Kinney explained in a recent press release.

The new video shows Moss dancing in a studio, watching another character dance in front of bright lights. The video gives a symbolic message of one’s desire of the “fifteen minutes of fame” idea, but feeling intimidated by others and too apprehensive to just ‘go for it’.

While the video creates such ideologies, the lyrics read “If i could get those fifteen back x3 / I’d give ’em to you.” This verse of the song at the end creates a sense of emotion and kind of illustrates an image of a person wishing they could have certain times back and realizing there is more to life than fame.

To celebrate the release of her new album, Kinney will also hold a a live performance via livestream from The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, California. The performance will take place Friday April 2 at 9 p.m. EST. The stream will give viewers a sneak preview of the album that will drop a week later.

Kinney’s last album was released back in 2018 titled Oh, Jonathan. This was Kinney’s fourth studio album and consisted of tracks such as “Same Mistakes,” “Mermaid Song,” and “Boy Band Hero.”