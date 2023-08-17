The National Shares Dynamic New Singles “Space Invader” & “Alphabet City”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 17th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

According to pitchfork.com, rock band The National have returned the songs “Space Invader” and “Alphabet City.” Both tunes follow the band‘s album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which was released back in April. Also both compositions come with visuals drawn and animated by Pauline de Lassus.

“Space Invader” is a soft jazzy ditty that features elegant instrumentation filling the air with bittersweet sound while the vocal performance serenades the ear with beautiful harmony and melody. As for the music video, each scene has the color blue in it and the color matches the romantic theme on the tune.

As a whole, “Alphabet City” is a composition that filled with beautiful instrumentation creating a pop and soft vibe while the vocal performance sings out the lyrics in passion. The music is rather interesting because each scene bleeds creativity by how the chalk beautifully outlines each photo.