The National Announces Full Playbacks of “High Violet” and “Trouble Will Find Me” for Homecoming Festival

Zach Monteiro July 15th, 2023 - 4:42 PM

Cincinnati-based rock band The National has come forward to announce that they will be performing both High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me from start to finish for the Homecoming Cincinnati Music Festival. The band is set to headline the 15th and 16th of September; both nights of the festival.

Since they are headlining both nights of the festival, The National will be performing one album in their entirety for each night; High Violet on the 15th followed by Trouble Will Find Me on the 16th. Fans can also expect a wide variety of music from the band’s catalog on top of the two albums.

This will be the only time that The National performs in their home city for the year, but festival attendees can also see performances from Pavement, Patti Smith & Her Band, Snail Mail and more over Homecoming’s two-day run. Amongst the list of guests include The Walkmen as they are currently on their reunion tour. This will be the first time the two bands perform together at the same venue since 2013.

“When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown.” The National says. “It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we’ve long hoped to bring it back… We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends.”

The National’s Homecoming Festival will take place on the 15th and 16th of September in Cincinnati, Ohio at The ICON Festival Stage. Tickets can be found here.

