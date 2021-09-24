Guns N’ Roses Share Exhilarating New Song “Hard Skool”

School is back in session just in time for fall and Guns N’ Roses has just the song to set the mood. The single “Hard Skool” is one of many songs that was originally written for the band’s sixth album but wasn’t released. The song starts with a bassline from bassist Duff McKagan who recently returned to the band in 2016. With the ringing of a school bell, the guitars kick the song into high gear, curteousy of Richard Fortis and Slash, who also returned to the G N’R lineup in 2016. The song is a blast from the past in every way. A pure adrenaline rush of 80s metal with blistering guitar leads and solos, powerful drums and Axl Rose’s vocals that haven’t aged a day.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/NdBsMBaqnME” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The band played this song in public for the first time during a soundcheck at the Wrigley’s Field stadium in Chicago. Those in attendance had reacted positively to the new track. G N’ R have also released another single, “ABSUЯD” as well as joining rapper Post Malone in covering Alice in Chains’ “Rooster” and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”.