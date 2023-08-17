Green Day Announce Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition For September 2023 Release Featuring Unreleased Demos, Outtakes & Live Material

Marking three decades of one of the most influential albums of all time, five-time GRAMMY Award winning band Green Day announce the massive Dookie 30 Anniversary Deluxe Edition out on September 29, 2023. Pre-order and pre-save HERE.
Also Green Day will celebrate their third full length offering and major label debut by unveiling previously unreleased Dookie demos, Four Track Demos, Cassette Demos, Outtakes and two seminal live recordings from Live At Woodstock from 1994 and the previously unreleased Live In Barcelona from June, 5 1994.
The record also houses signature the generational anthems “Basket Case,” “When I Come Around,” “Welcome To Paradise,” “Longview” and others.
Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Loaded to the brim with collector’s items, the vinyl box set boasts a roll of Dookie dog poop bags, five-button set, air freshener, postcard, bumper sticker, kiss-cut large magnet sheet, paper airplane, a black-and-white “Coloring Page” cover litho insert and a poster of the alternate cover art.
The CD box set consists of two stickers, the five button set, air freshener and single soft vinyl magnet. Both box set versions feature a heartfelt personal intro penned by GRAMMY Award winning producer Rob Cavallo and extensive liner notes from GRAMMY Award winner Bob Meh.
Dookie’s influence remains downright inescapable. It has sold a staggering 20 million copies worldwide and stands out as “the first punk album to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for North American sales in excess of 10 million.” Out of four 1995 GRAMMY Award nominations, the album garnered “Best Alternative Album.”
The Daily Beast remarked on “How Green Day’s Dookie Defined the 1990s and Changed Music Forever.” Speaking to its sustained impact, Dookie has generated billions of streams to date.
Green Day – Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist
Vinyl Box (6 LPs):
LP 1: Dookie
LP 2: Dookie Demos
LP 3: Dookie Outtakes
LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)
LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)
CD Box (4 CDs)
CD 1: Dookie
CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes
CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)
CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)
Dookie
1. Burnout
2. Having A Blast
3. Chump
4. Longview
5. Welcome to Paradise
6. Pulling Teeth
7. Basket Case
8. She
9. Sassafras Roots
10. When I Come Around
11. Coming Clean
12. Emenius Sleepus
13. In The End
14. F.O.D.
15. All By Myself
Dookie Cassette Demos
1. When I Come Around
2. Basket Case
3. Longview
4. Burn Out
5. Haushinka
6. J.A.R.
7. Having A Blast
Dookie Outtakes
1. Christie Rd.
2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker
3. J.A.R.
4. On The Wagon
5. Tired of Waiting for You
6. Walking The Dog (demo)
Live at Woodstock (1994)
1. Welcome to Paradise (live)
2. One Of My Lies (live)
3. Chump (live)
4. Longview (live)
5. Basket Case (live)
6. When I Come Around (live)
7. Burnout (live)
8. F.O.D. (live)
9. Paper Lanterns (live)
10. Shit Show (live)
Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)
1. Welcome to Paradise (live)
2. One of My Lies (live)
3. Chump (live)
4. Longview (live)
5. Burnout (live)
6. Only Of You (live)
7. When I Come Around (live)
8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)
9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)
10. Knowledge (live)
11. Basket Case (live)
12. Paper Lanterns (live)
13. Road to Acceptance
14. Dominated Love Slave (live)
15. F.O.D. (live)
16. Christie Rd. (live)
17. Disappearing Boy (live)
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi