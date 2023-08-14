Lorde Debuts Two New Singles Live At Boardmasters Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 3:59 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to spin.com, artist Lorde debuted two new songs on August 11 during her performance at the Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall, U.K. The tracks were supposedly titled “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink,” in which Lorde clarified in an Instagram comment that those are the names of the demo files on her computer.

“Silver Moon” was created by Lorde’s lyrical talents: “When I met you, I’d never done Ecstasy / just a girl with a dream / remember back then, I still had wisdom teeth.” The nother key lyrics were: “every night / the silver moon, it changes / can you say the same? / do you stay the same?”

Before performing “Invisible Ink,” Lorde instructed the crowd with: “Boardmasters, I want you to shut your eyes right now. It’s just you and me in the dark.” Along with an electronic beat, the artist sang, “Friends of mine / we’re in the prime of our lives / I think it’s high time your self-preservation met my rising sun” before concluding with the line, “haters be hating.”

Previously, Lorde teased the latest project in a rare Instagram post last week.

“After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”