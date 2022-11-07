Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Stoned at the Nail Salon” at Primavera Sound

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2022 - 2:52 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Last night singer Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise guest appearance during Lorde‘s performance at Primavera Sound Sāo Paolo where the duo performed the song “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” The folky instrumentation perfectly fits Bridgers’s beautiful soprano voice. Also Lorde used Bridgers for the studio version of the track which will appeared on the 2021 album Solar Power. It is noted that Lorde brought singers Clairo and Arlo Parks to perform “Stoned at the Nail Salon” with her at Glastonbury this past June.

While the duo was performing “Stoned at the Nail Salon” the audience happily joined in by singing along and it was a special moment because Bridgers was in awe when she and Lorde finished the song because the audience became the superstars.