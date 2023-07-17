New Brunswick Man Arrested After Sending Death Threats to Lana Del Rey

Home News Zach Monteiro July 17th, 2023 - 3:50 PM

Lana Del Rey had been the target of a string of death threats directed at her in the events before her performance at the Festival d’été de Québec over the weekend. The New Brunswick man allegedly responsible for making the threats towards the artist has been arrested and taken to Québec to appear in court.

The 40-year-old man, Denys Mallet, was transported from New Brunswick to Québec to appear in court last Friday, July 14th, regarding the threats he made. According to CTV News, Mallet’s indictment stated that he had “knowingly made threats to cause death or bodily harm to Lana Del Rey” both in and outside of Québec City. The incidents were reported to have taken place from January 1st, 2022 to July 6th, 2023. Mallet is scheduled to reappear in court on July 17th for a bail hearing.

This instance is not too dissimilar from a case in 2018 in which a Florida man was arrested for making threats to kidnap Del Rey in addition to stalking her. The man who was arrested on accounts of aggravated stalking and attempted kidnap was later sentenced to one year in prison.

In spite of the slew of threats made towards her, Del Rey still performed at the Festival d’été de Québec on Saturday, July 15th. According to Consequence, her performance over the weekend marked her first concert in North America in four years. Her next performance in North America is scheduled for August 6th in Chicago, Illinois for her appearance at Lollapalooza 2023.

