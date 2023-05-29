Lana Del Rey Headlines Brazil’s MITA Festival With Her First Full Setlist Since 2019

Home News Jaden Johnson May 29th, 2023 - 8:15 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

For the first time since 2019, Lana Del Rey performed a full live set on May 27th as the headliner at the MITA Festival in Brazil. Before this performance she has released three studio albums including Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters and recently released Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Part of the performance the singer was adorned in a sparkly black dress and blonde Marilyn Monroe-Inspired wig channeling the old Hollywood aesthetics she is so famously known for. Performing songs from her latest project such as “A&W” and closing with the 2011 song that is most credited for leading her to global stardom “Video Games”.

One of the performance highlights was the singer losing her vape jokingly asking the audience, “Can you please find my vape on the stage?”