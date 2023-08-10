Blonde Redhead Shares Playful New Single “Before”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 3:54 PM

Blonde Redhead’s new album Sit Down for Dinner will be out on September 29 through section1 and now the band shares “Before,” which is one of the most sonically playful tracks on the album.

With its stacked vocals by singer and multi-instrumentalist Kazu Makino, “Before” was written with the notion of reincarnation in mind and it is narrated from the perspective of a kid who seems to know it all: “I don’t need to see/I already know/I can tell you I’ve seen it all before/Once upon a time/Was I a silent child seen it all before/Stop before you run/Before you make a run/Turn it upside down.”

As a whole, “Before” is a great ditty because of how the instrumentation fills the air with a pop and soft rock sound while the elegant vocal performance serenades the ears with a catchy musical vibe. Some listeners can find themselves dancing while the music is blaring from their headphones.

In the press release Kazu further explains the meaning behind the latest tune: “Some children seem quite knowing as if they remember their past lives… or at least that’s the impression I get. The song is a sort of celebration of that kind of quality in a young person.”