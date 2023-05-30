Blonde Redhead Announces New Album And Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Rock trio Blonde Redhead have announced their new album Sit Down for Dinner will be on September 29 Section1. Written and recorded over a five-year period, Sit Down for Dinner is immaculately structured, imbued with sensitivity, clarity and resolve.

Throughout the album, the understated yet visceral melodies create a foil to lyrics about the inescapable struggles of adulthood: communication breakdown in enduring relationships, wondering which way to turn, holding onto your dreams.

Following the announcement of their upcoming album, Blonde Redhead’s North American, UK and European tour begins this Fall in San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and beyond.

The tour follows a string of intimate, sold out shows in Los Angeles, New York and London. In the spirit of Sit Down for Dinner, Blonde Redhead will be hosting special dinners at select restaurants in Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles around the album’s release, offering a rare chance to spend actual time with the band.

The Sit Down for Dinner signed vinyl, a limited edition section1 magazine, and of course, a dinner with the band. For tickets and more information visit: www.store.section1.world.

Sit Down for Dinner Tracklist

Snowman Kiss Her Kiss Her Not for Me Melody Experiment Rest of Her Life Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1 Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2 I Thought You Should Know Before If Via Savona

Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates

9/23 – Paris, FR – Montezuma Cafe

9/25 – London, UK – Brilliant Corners

9/28 – New York, NY – Public Records

10/1 – Los Angeles, CA – Chainsaw

Blonde Redhead Tour Dates