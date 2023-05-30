Blonde Redhead Announces New Album And Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Rock trio Blonde Redhead have announced their new album Sit Down for Dinner will be on September 29 Section1. Written and recorded over a five-year period, Sit Down for Dinner is immaculately structured, imbued with sensitivity, clarity and resolve.
Throughout the album, the understated yet visceral melodies create a foil to lyrics about the inescapable struggles of adulthood: communication breakdown in enduring relationships, wondering which way to turn, holding onto your dreams.
Following the announcement of their upcoming album, Blonde Redhead’s North American, UK and European tour begins this Fall in San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and beyond.
The tour follows a string of intimate, sold out shows in Los Angeles, New York and London. In the spirit of Sit Down for Dinner, Blonde Redhead will be hosting special dinners at select restaurants in Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles around the album’s release, offering a rare chance to spend actual time with the band.
The Sit Down for Dinner signed vinyl, a limited edition section1 magazine, and of course, a dinner with the band. For tickets and more information visit: www.store.section1.world.
Sit Down for Dinner Tracklist
- Snowman
- Kiss Her Kiss Her
- Not for Me
- Melody Experiment
- Rest of Her Life
- Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1
- Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2
- I Thought You Should Know
- Before
- If
- Via Savona
Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates
9/23 – Paris, FR – Montezuma Cafe
9/25 – London, UK – Brilliant Corners
9/28 – New York, NY – Public Records
10/1 – Los Angeles, CA – Chainsaw
Blonde Redhead Tour Dates
6/2 – McGill, NV – Schellraiser Music Festival
6/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon – SOLD OUT
6/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right – SOLD OUT
7/20 – London, UK – The Lexington – SOLD OUT
8/31 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram)
10/16 – San Francisco, CA – August Hal
10/18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
10/20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10/21 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
10/24 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre=
10/25 – Sante Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
10/27 – Austin, TX – TBA
10/28 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
10/30 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall
10/31 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11/2 – Toronto, ON – TBA
11/3 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
11/4 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
11/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/9 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
11/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/20 – Genève, CH – PTR L’Usine
11/21 – Parma, IT – Teatro Regio di Parma
11/23 – Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9
11/24 – Berlin, DE – Hole 44
11/25 – Hamburg, DE – Bahnhof Pauli
11/27 – Lille, FR – Aeronef
11/28 – Paris, FR – La Cigale
11/29 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux
12/1 – Rennes, FR – Antipode
12/2 – La Rochelle, FR – La Sirene
12/3 – Toulouse, FR – Le Bikini
12/5 – Brussels, BE – Orangerie (at Botanique)
12/6 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
12/7 – Leffinge, BE – De Zwerver
12/9 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
12/10 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
12/12 – London, UK – Village Underground