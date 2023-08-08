Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez “Treated My Trauma Like A Joke” In New Sentencing Hearing

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2023 - 10:53 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to rollingstone.com, prosecutors have allegedly shared a statement from artist Megan Thee Stallion during Tory Lanez’s sentencing hearing on August 7. The statement asked the court to hold Lanez accountable for allegedly shooting Stallion.

Stallion was not at the hearing but her alleged pre-written statement was allegedly read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

“I struggle with being present. After everything that occurred I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory,” Megan wrote. “I’ve been tormented and terrorized.” said Stallion

The statement allegedly continued with: “He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could’ve been dead. He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions. Slowly but surely, I’m healing. But I’ll never bee the same. His crime warrants the full weight of the law.”

Lanez was found guilty of alleged first degree assault with a firearm, alleged discharge of a firearm with alleged gross negligence and allegedly having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. The prosecution have allegedly asked the judge for a 13 year sentence. Most of Monday’s hearing was allegedly focused on Lanez’s defense allegedly looking to establish the artist’s character as they allegedly continue to seek allegedly seek probation and rehabilitation for what the defesnse allegedly said were alleged substance abuse issues instead of sending Lanez to prison. Judge David Herriford allegedly reviewed over 70 letters of support that were allegedly submitted by Lanez’s legal team from Peterson’s associates. Among those who allegedly submitted letters were family members, professional associates from the music industry, tour managers, personal manager, religious and non-profit executives. Also Iggy Azalea allegedly submitted a letter that allegedly requested Lanez to allegedly get “a sentence that is transformative and not life-destroying.”