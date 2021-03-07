The Armed Releases Stylish New Video for “Average Death”

Home News Anna Scott March 7th, 2021 - 1:20 PM

The hardcore punk band The Armed have shared a new song and video, “Average Death.” The single is off their new album Ultrapop that will be released April 16 via Sargent House. This will be the band’s fourth studio album.

“Average Death’ follows “All Futures” released last February. This single features a heavy, grunge guitar with rapid, punchy drums. The video depicts a cast of characters, including some band members, dressed in bright colors dancing in surrealist slow motion solo shots.

Watch the “Average Death” video here:

On the video, the band’s Dan Greene describes as “the harshest, most beautiful, most hideous thing we could make. We hope this video is equal parts mesmerizing and uncomfortable.” Greene co-produced the album along with Ben Chisholm.

The band explains of the album, “furthest depths of metal, noise, and otherwise ‘heavy’ counterculture music subgenres but finds its foundation firmly in pop music and pop culture. As is always The Armed’s mission, it seeks only to create the most intense experience possible, a magnification of all culture, beauty, and things.”

This will be The Armed’s first release with Sargent House, after just signing in June 2019. At the announcement of the signing, the band also shared a single “Ft. Frank Turner.” The band also has dates set to tour in the United Kingdom and Europe this October. The Armed’s upcoming exciting new release, Ultrapop, will be released April 16.