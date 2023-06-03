Empire State Bastard Collaborate With Dave Lombardo On New Single “Stutter”

Home News Zach Monteiro June 3rd, 2023 - 11:58 AM

Grindcore metal band Empire State Bastard has recently shared their newest song “Stutter” which will be featured in their debut album Rivers of Heresy. This studio release album will also include the band’s debut single “Harvest” which was released earlier this year ahead of their UK headline tour.

Empire State Bastard’s newest song features a collaboration effort with Dave Lombardo, the former drummer for Slayer. According to Blabbermouth, Lombardo has spent recent years collaborating with bands such as Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies and Misfits. After leaving his original band, Slayer had replaced him with their previous drummer Paul Bostaph.

The song itself features a hard hitting ambiance and haunting yet clean vocals. Of course, Lombardo’s work also shines through in this song, as his performance on the drums can be heard through its duration.

Blabbermouth also brings up statements from Empire State Bastard’s founders, Simon Neil and Mike Vennart regarding their upcoming album. According to them, Vennart says “I set about making the most fucking poisonous vile music I possibly could, just unabridged hatred in musical form.” Which Neil follows up with “Lyrically, it’s as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written.”

When Lombardo appeared on “The Jasta Show” and was asked about working with Empire State Bastards, he said “Simon Neil and Mike Vennart [are] from a very popular band in the UK called Biffy Clyro. [A lot of people in the US] don’t know who Biffy Clyro is, but they’re massive in the UK… And they hit me up during the pandemic and took a shot in the dark and said ‘Well, why not? Let’s ask him. He might not wanna do it.’… I was like ‘Wow, this is pretty fucking cool.’ “

Empire State Bastards debut album Rivers of Heresy releases on September 1st featuring the tracklist below:

Harvest Blusher Moi? Tired, Aye? Sons and Daughters Stutter Palms of Hands Dusty Sold! The Looming

