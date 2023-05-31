Empire State Bastard Featuring Dave Lombardo Announces New Album Rivers of Heresy for Sept 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott May 31st, 2023 - 6:49 PM

Metal band Empire State Bastard has announced their new album Rivers Of Heresy. The new LP is set for a September 1 release via Roadrunner Records. The ten-track album includes their previously released debut single “Harvest.”

“I set about making the most fucking poisonous vile music I possibly could, just unabridged hatred in musical form,” says member and co-founder Mike Vennart. Fellow co-founder Simon Neil adds, “Lyrically, it’s as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written.”

Rivers Of Heresy will be made available in a limited-edition physical CD format with an exclusive 24-page fanzine as well as a poison green vinyl and red/black marble vinyl; and cassette. The deluxe vinyl bundle adds a seven-inch single featuring “Harvest” and a non-album B-side to either album vinyl. It will also be available on all digital streaming platforms.

Alongside Neil and Vernart, Empire State Bastard also features the legendary Dave Lombardo on drums and Naomi Macleod of Bitch Falcon on bass.

The band is set to play some festivals on the U.K. this summer including Download, Glastonbury and ArcTanGent before heading to the States for an appearance at Riot Fest this September.

Rivers Of Heresy tracklisting:

01. Harvest

02. Blusher

03. Moi?

04. Tired, Aye?

05. Sons And Daughters

06. Stutter

07. Palms Of Hands

08. Dusty

09. Sold!

10. The Looming