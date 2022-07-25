Dinosaur Jr. Brings Out Courtney Barnett for “Feel The Pain” at Newport Folk Festival

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Dinosaur Jr. played the Newport Folk Festival on July 22, and their performance left fans surprised. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Dinosaur Jr. surprised the crowd by bringing out Australian musician Courtney Barnett, who joined them on guitar and performed lead vocals for the band’s ‘90s hit “Feel the Pain”. Fans took numerous videos of the performance, allowing for multiple viewing angles:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Abbott (@robmabb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REDD REBEL U•S•A• (@redd_rebel_usa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Wheeler Tyler (@essentiabysusantyler)

During the performance, Barnett shredded the guitar like a natural, veteran member of the band. Her vocals complimented the song well – it wouldn’t be a stretch to describe her soothing voice as angelic. She was a natural fixture with the band, and their performance is well worth a listen.

Dinosaur Jr. must be having a great time performing this year; after postponing their tour due to COVID concerns last year, the band recently performed their West Coast Tour in February. Last year, a documentary about Dinosaur Jr., Freakscene – The Story of Dinosaur Jr., was also released.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat