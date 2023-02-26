Kali Uchis Releases Soothing New Song “Moonlight”

Home News Hannah Boyle February 26th, 2023 - 1:38 AM

Kali Uchis recently released a new, soothing song called “moonlight”. The song is available to be listened to below.

According to sources at Pitchfork, “Moonlight” is the second single released from Uchis’ new album. The song is fairly repetitive and bland. If monotone was a sound, it would be “moonlight”. The aggravatingly slow and unchanging melody is only interrupted by the shrill and predictable singing. The lyrics are uninspired and plain. The overall message of the song – wouldn’t it be fun to get high at night with my romantic partner? This song would make a ninth grader feel like a badass as they get ready for a mediocre date that will end up in a parking garage overlooking a small boring town.

The song is an easy listen in that it is simplistic and requires no thoughts. There is no need to breathe in the lyrics and consider what they could mean. No amazing music to lose yourself in. It is uneasy to listen to in the sense of overall enjoyment. As long as that does not bother you, the song is a piece of cake.

Listen here and judge for yourself: