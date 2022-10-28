Black Eyed Peas Unveil Anthemic New Song & Video “Simply The Best” Featuring Anitta & El Alfa

Home News Federico Cardenas October 28th, 2022 - 9:09 PM

The legendary Grammy Award-winning hip-hop/R&B group Black Eyed Peas have unveiled a new single entitled “Simply The Best,” along with an accompanying music video. The new track, featuring the Brazilian singer Anitta and the Dominican rapper El Alfa, anticipates the Black Eyed Peas’ upcoming eleventh studio album, Elevation, set to drop on November 11.

“Simply The Best” acts as clear proof to fans that The Black Eyed Peas remain just as capable of creating fun and energizing party tracks as they have been since their 1995 formation. The track sees the band’s current lineup, consisting of will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul, trade verses with Anitta & El Alfa, with the two guests providing verses partially written in Spanish. As the song goes on, we hear all of the artists give their own version of the track’s infectious chorus, singing “No it don’t get better than, better than this,” with the entire track playing a Latin-inspired dance beat.

The track’s official music video sees the Black Eyed Peas. Amitta and El Alfa perform their verses alongside a group of backup dancers. The video, shot in Los Angeles, acts as a continuance of the band’s tradition of creating larger than life videos for each of their singles. Watch the music video for “Simply The Best” via YouTube below.

Elevation will follow the Black Eyed Peas previous studio albums, 2020’s Translation and 2018’s Masters of the Sun, Volume 1.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi