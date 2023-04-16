Kali Uchis Surprises Fans with Tyler, the Creator at Coachella

Home News Jaden Johnson April 16th, 2023 - 8:17 PM

Kali Uchis brought her adored sultry and soul tunes to Coachella’s main stage this Sunday evening with a guest performance from long-time collaborator, Tyler the Creator. In the spirit of Odd Future’s prime, the sight of Kali Uchis and Tyler the Creator gracing the stage swelled the feelings of nostalgia to an era that has been missed by many.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

When Uchis began to perform with the lush piano build-up of 2017 Flower Boy classic, “See You Again”, fans only expected a solo-rendition until the drop of the song’s knocking 808s when Tyler joined Uchis on stage to give the audience a flashback to the iconic duo everyone knows and loves. Performing their other track, “After The Storm”, from her debut album, Isolation, Tyler did not reprise his guest appearance and Uchis performed solo.

kali uchis & tyler, the creator performing at coachella 💛 pic.twitter.com/NqDsfW6oNS — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) April 17, 2023

Uchis opened the performance with her chart-topping song,“Telepatia”, from her 2021 Spanish album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). As well as performing a medley of hits from her discography including fan favorite oldies such as “Melting” from her 2015 mixtape, Por Vida, and newer songs from her latest studio album, Red Moon In Venus, which was released this year in early March.

Bringing out an array of other guests such as another long-time collaborator, Omar Apollo, and boyfriend, Don Toliver. Apollo and Uchis performed, “Worth the Wait”, which is the second track to Red Moon In Venus where Apollo delivers a supporting falsetto to the track’s infectious chorus begging the question, “are you still down?”. Toliver and Uchis performed a dance track, “Fantasy”, which is the fifth song on Red Moon In Venus sharing their love with the audience in this intimate performance.