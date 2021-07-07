Wolves in the Throne Room Celebrate the Communal Bonds of Metal on New Song “Spirit of Lightning”

Home News Alison Alber July 7th, 2021 - 9:03 PM

The American black metal band, Wolves In The Throne Room dropped a taste of their upcoming album Primordial Arcana today with their typically atmospheric song “Spirit of Lightning.” The album will come out on August 20th via Relapse Records. This will be their first album under Relapse Records. The band was previously signed to Artemis Records, under which they released their 2014 LP Clesitite and in 2017 Trice Woven. About their new album title, Primordial Arcana, the band refers to it as “a reference to the band’s ongoing reach back to the most ancient, archetypal energies.” They previously revealed their earthly track “Mountain Magick.”

Wolves In The Throne Room are also set to play at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in 2022.

The visualizer video to the song is shot by the band themselves and reminds a lot of nordic black metal and paganism, and the river is a rather calming contrast to a dark metal song. The visualizer is very artistically pleasing. The song starts somewhat slow and contained, but no surprise by this dark ambient band.

About the meaning of the song, the band says: “’Spirit of Lightning’ returns briefly to the earthly plane as a tribute to the human connections forged in music. Metal is a community that’s bonded together through music and spirituality.” They go on, “This song is an homage to that community, that brotherhood and the virtues that can be espoused through it—going all the way back to the progenitors of the genre.”

Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Tracklist for Primordial Arcana:

1.Mountain Magick

2.Spirit of Lightning

3.Through Eternal Fields

4.Primal Cham (Gift of Fire)

5.Underworld Aurora

6.Masters of Rain and Storm

7.Eostre

8.Skyclad Passage (Bonus Track)

Photo credit: Ray Flotat