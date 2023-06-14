Queens of the Stone Age Share Rockin New Song “Paper Machete”

Home News Roy Lott June 14th, 2023 - 9:51 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Queens of The Stone Age has released their latest single “Paper Machete” from their forthcoming album In Times New Roman… The song is a classic rock jam with great guitar riffs and leading man Josh Homme’s incredible vocals. The song reflects on the journey to self-love and acceptance, one that can be tough to get through. Check out the song below

“Paper Machete” follows the previously released singles ” “Carnavoyeur” and Emotion Sickness.” The group performed a new track called “Negative Space” at the Boston Calling music festival. Earlier today, the band also announced a series of European headline arena shows for The End is Nero tour. The previously announced North American dates are now on-sale.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Homme joined Zane Lowe in an in-depth conversation on Apple Music 1. In Times New Roman… is out this Friday, June 16 via Matador Records.