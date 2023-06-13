Queens of the Stone Age Shares Wicked New Video for Song “Carnavoyeur”

Home News James Reed June 13th, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Queens of the Stone Age’s new album, In Times New Roman…-the band’s first collection in six years- is about to make its debut. Josh Homme and company unveiled the new music video for the long play’s second single, “Carnavoyeur”. Watch it below.

Like the previously released visual for In Times New Roman… lead single “Emotion Sickness,” the latest clip was directed by Sifl and Olly co-creator Liam Lynch, whose resume presents clips for Foo Fighters, Tenacious D, Royal Blood and more. He also stars as both characters: a masked matador and the grim reaper himself, who face off during the video’s climax.

”Carnavoyeur” describes a struggle between life and death. ” Nothing, nothing Nothing inside and there’s no reason to cry Just fade away like love”. With this, it seems that Lynch’s character accepts death itself. In the video, the matador falls to the ground; he struggles to move. His hat falls off, making him look even more desperate to stay alive. “Clutching, hanging by a nail in this life Desperate always, always looks that way”. The lyrics literally mention desperation.

The visuals complement the lyrics. Eventually, the matador is lying on pool of his own blood. The bull that gored him is seen moving about. The grim reaper looms over his dying body. There are even vultures standing and hopping around as they wait for him to pass. Despite this bleak situation, Homme mentions “I smile” a few times in the song. The matador is accepting of his death; he has climbed every mountain and all he can do is “enjoy the view”. The song ends with him saying “On and on, always life” as he literally stands up to death with his muleta.

In Times New Roman… is due out June 16th via Matador. You can order Revolver’s new Queens of the Stone Age cover issue and limited-edition colored vinyl here.