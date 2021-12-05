Grandaddy Unveil Lighthearted New Holiday Track “It Was A Silent Night At Least Until Jeff Lynne Arrived”

Home News Audrey Herold December 5th, 2021 - 3:23 PM

Grandaddy, is an indie rock band from Modesto, California. The band got their start back in 1992 with their debut EP Prepare to Bawl and has been active ever since. Since their debut, other notable works include The Sophtware Slump (2000), Under the Western Freeway (1997) and Just Like the Fambly Cat (2006). The band is made up of singer Jason Lytle, guitarist Jim Fairchild, keyboardist Tim Dryden and drummer Aaron Burtch. Late bassist, Kevin Garcia, was one of the band’s founding members. Some artists that Grandaddy is inspired by include David Bowie, Pixies and The Flaming Lips.

<a href="https://grandaddy.bandcamp.com/track/it-was-a-silent-night-at-least-until-jeff-lynne-arrived">It was a Silent Night at least until Jeff Lynne arrived by Grandaddy / Jason Lytle</a>

Grandaddy’s latest track “It Was A Silent Night At Least Until Jeff Lynne Arrived,” is a lighthearted holiday song that is sure to bring a smile to your face. The song focuses on Jeff Lynne (Traveling Wilburys/ELO) and some fun Christmas antics. There’s also mentions of cops showing up and hiding out in an LA studio, an interesting twist to the ‘Silent Night’ we’ve all come to know. The lyrics and overall storytelling done with in the track are truly mesmerizing. Musically, the song is a peaceful ballad highlighted with bone chilling harmonies. The acoustic guitar heard throughout gives off a feeling of home and Christmas cheer. All in all a great song that properly depicts the energy of the holidays. On the song, here’s what Lytle had to say,

“Santa Claus gave me some pretty cool gifts as a kid. But I have to say Jeff Lynne has given me about a million or so more. Here is my little light hearted holiday combo-homage to the two of them.”