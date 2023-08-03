Corrosion of Conformity’s “Deliverance” Goes Gold in the US

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, Corrosion of Conformity’s album Deliverance was certified gold on August 1 by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales in the amount of half a million copies.

In September 1994 Corrosion of Conformity released Deliverance where the song gained popularity from the success of “Clean My Wounds,” which also appeared on the soundtrack for Tekken: The Motion Picture. Then in 2019 the band celebrated the 25 anniversary of “Deliverance” by embarking on the Deliverance Revival Tour MMXIX European Tour.

Corrosion of Conformity was originally an influential hardcore punk and heavy metal crossover act before reaching critical success with a then new lineup. The band continued with appeal Pepper Keenan took over as the group’s primary vocalist on the albums Deliverance and Wiseblood.

Both recordings were fused together with the raw energy from the band’s previous albums, along with strides forward in classic rock-inspired songwriting and more spacey production and execution.

As for the RIAA, they developed its gold and platinum awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard to measure the commercial success of a sound recording. The program trademarked the gold record and formalized the industry practice of presenting awards to artists for music sales achievements.

With streaming, each digital album or physical album sale counts as one unit for certification purposes. 10 permanent track downloads from the album counts as one unit for certification purposes and 1,500 on demand audio and/or video streams from the album counts as one unit. For songs, 150 on demand audio and/or video streams count as one unit for certification purposes.