The Hives Shares 2 New Hard-Hitting Songs “Trapdoor Solution” and “The Bomb”

August 1st, 2023

Rock band The Hives have shared the singles “Trapdoor Solution” and “The Bomb from their upcoming The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, which arrives on August 11 by FUGA.

Coming in at just over a minute long, “Trapdoor Solution” is a frenetic, hair-raising guitar-thrashing track while “The Bomb” is a stomping, caustic head-banger reminiscent of The Hives‘s early 00s work. The double release follows “Rigor Mortis Radio, “Countdown To Shutdown” and “Bogus Operandi,” which earned wide critical acclaim.

The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons will be available on digital, CD and vinyl. A special limited edition glow in the dark gatefold vinyl with poster will be available exclusively through the band’s own webstore.

In the twenty-five years since The Hives exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. SPIN calls The Hives “the best live band on the planet,” Howlin’ Pelle “the greatest frontman in rock” and the BBC dubbed the band as “a force of nature.”

Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Viciousone of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and the song “Hate To Say I Told You So” earned a spot on Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000’s.