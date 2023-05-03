The Hives Announce New Album The Death of Randy Fitzimmons For August 2023 Release, Releases New Single “Bogus Operandi”

The Hives return this summer with their first studio album in over a decade. Today, the band announces The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons out August 11, 2023, via world-leading music distributor FUGA.

The highly anticipated album by the Swedish rockers was produced, recorded, and mixed at LA’s legendary Sunset Sound by Andrew Scheps and features 12 timeless tracks with names that will leave fans wanting more. From the first track “The Idiot Walks Again” to the rousing closer “Goodbye Randy Fitzsimmons,” this album is a must-hear for any music fan.

After a long period of silence, a roar shall echo with the new production that promises to captivate old-school fans and new followers alike. Showcasing their signature high-energy sound the band delivers a fresh dose of punk rock with new-age fury and gusto as catchy as the last.

Pelle Almqvist, the lead singer of The Hives, has been known for his no-holds-barred attitude toward rock’n’roll. In an interview discussing the new album, Almqvist declared, “There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock’n’roll? That’s always where people go wrong, I feel. ‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that!

“Bogus Operandi” charges in with mammoth power chords before they launch into a frenzied, almost metal-inspired guitar. The track comes with a horror-themed music video directed by Aube Perrie that you can watch below, followed by the cover art, track listing, and tour dates.