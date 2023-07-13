The Hives Release New Track ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’

Home News Anya Kennelly July 13th, 2023 - 6:58 PM

According to a press release The Hives have released a new single “Rigor Mortis Radio.” This Swedish band has been around for 25 years and is still touring and releasing music. They have a true appreciation and passion for music which shines through in this newest single. This is the third single they have released off of their upcoming album titled The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons. The album is set to release on the 11th of next month and is currently available for pre-sale.

The song starts off with a strong beat and keeps to the well-known rock feel. With the continuous clapping sound throughout the song, there is a feel that makes the listener want to participate and be involved in the song. “I got your emails saying that you’re wanting me.” The song has an assertive tone that the music helps convey. It heavily features the guitar and highlights the vocals, which serve a strong and consistent range throughout the song.

To catch The Hives performing or prepare for the release of the new album see them on their current tour with The Arctic Monkeys in the UK or their tour in 2024, they also recently announced their fall tour dates earlier.