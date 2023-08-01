Speedy Ortiz Shares Frustration-Fuelled in New Single “Ghostwriter”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 11:36 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, indie rock band Speedy Ortiz have “Ghostwriter,” which is from the band’s upcoming album Rabbit Rabbit. Speedy Ortiz’s latest ditty finds band member Sadie Dupuis dealing with boiling rage but instead of breaking things, the singer finds another way to release her anger.

As a whole, “Ghostwriter” is great song because of how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a beautiful pop rock vibe while Dupuis’s melodic voice serenades the ears with beautiful sound. Also the music video is fantastic by how each scene gives viewers a chance to see Speedy Ortiz perform their latest song live.

In the following statement Dupuis shares her thoughts about “Ghostwriter.”

While ‘Ghostwriter’ ruminates on the horrible realities that stoke my anger. In this song’s case, the death of our climate and the criminalization of environmental protesters and it’s also about trying to live with less rage in the day-to-day. And not always succeeding, but not getting mad about that, either. And sometimes directing that angry adrenaline toward positive actions.”

The singer continued with: “My bandmates picked ‘Ghostwriter’ as a single, perhaps because it subtly nods to our unabashed love of nu-metal. It was really fun to reunite with Alex Ross Perry after shooting together for his Pavement movie last fall, especially the part where we subjected him to so very many Deftones and Limp Bizkit videos for inspiration.”

The artist concluded with: “The great Josh Gondelman improvised at least a dozen good ‘nu metal cover band’ pun names for the intro, which made it hard to keep a straight face as our nu metal performance Pleasantville-ifies our crowd of friends into the most immaculate Hot Topic c. 2003 getups.”

“Ghostwriter” follows the earlier releases “Scabs,” “You S02,” and “Plus One.” Rabbit Rabbit is Speedy Ortiz’s first album in five years and the record arrives on September 1 through Dupuis’s Wax Nine.