Speedy Ortiz Unveil Horror Movie-Inspired New Video For New Single “Cutco” Announce Reissue of Debut Album The Death of Speedy Ortiz

Alison Alber October 13th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Ten years ago, in 2011, Sadie Dupuis recorded the first album under the moniker Speedy Ortiz, The Death of Speedy Ortiz. Being a one-woman band back then, she played and recorded all the instruments herself. A lot has changed since then, and now, Speedy Ortiz is no longer a solo project but a whole band. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the band will re-release the debut along with their EP Cop Kicker. Together with some bonus tracks, the entire album is named The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker …Forever, which is set to be released on November 12t via Carpark Records.

The album will also be physically released as a double LP on January 28, and you can preorder the vinyl here. The first taste of new/old material arrives today with “Cutco.” As if she is staying true to the roots of the project, the video for the song is directed and edited by none other than Dupuis herself, and of course, it is inspired by a horror movie.

“Rewatching Blair Witch Project, I found the characters’ treatment of one another example of the early 20s heedlessness I was venting about on ‘Cutco.’ So with some help from my Speedy bandmates Andy Molholt and Audrey Zee Whitesides, we made a shot-for-shot homage to a ’90s horror classic—with one delicious change to the formula,” Dupuis says.



The delicious twist? All band members are dressed as various snack favorites, that being, pizza, burger and donut. Video and song go well together, with the distorted guitars and the disorientation of being lost in the woods. Also the line “All my friends want to cut me into bits” just seems too fitting for a video featuring humans dressed as food.

The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker … Forever Tracklisting

1. Hexxy Sadie

2. Cutco

3. Phish Phood

4. Kinda Blew

5. Ken Ohki

6. Speedy Ortiz

7. Hurricane Speedy

8. Thank You

9. Frankenweenie

10. Blondie

11. Ka-Prow!

12. Necronomicon

13. Teething

14. Doomsday

15. All Red

16. Let’s Get Evicted

17. Open Sesame

18. Bill Sauce

19. Summon It

20. Deady

21. Meat of Contract

22. Son Of

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat