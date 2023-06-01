Speedy Ortiz Announce Their Upcoming Album Rabbit Rabbit With New Single “You S02”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2023 - 5:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com, rock band Speedy Ortiz have announced their first album in five years Rabbit Rabbit, which follows 2018’s Twerp Verse and the single “Scabs.”

The upcoming album will arrives on September 1 by Wax Nine and also, Speedy Ortiz have shared a new track from Rabbit Rabbit called “You S02,” along with a music video directed by Elle Schneider.

Schneider and Speedy Ortiz filmed the visual for “You S02” in the scenic deserts of Joshua Tree, California. “It was freezing out,” bandleader Sadie Dupuis said of the shoot in press materials. “Southern California was experiencing unseasonal snow—but the low temps fit the bill for a video about how revenge is best served cold (in a non-heated swimming pool).”

The campy, dystopian clip was partly inspired by John Carpenter’s cult classic They Live, in which a special pair of sunglasses reveals the messages behind advertisements.

While discussing the themes of “You S02,” Dupuis stated: “Mostly when I’ve met my musical heroes, they’re kind and principled people. But occasionally someone whose work I love(d) reveals themselves to be anti-union, or anti-‘woke,’ or some other gear-grinding ugliness. That’s who I wrote ‘You S02’ about, the song’s frenzied guitar and synth solos mirroring the crazy-making intensity wafting off people who act like that.

The artist adds: “In the TV show You’s second season, the main character moves from New York to L.A. in hopes of a fresh start, but (spoiler) remains a murdering psychopath. Changing cities won’t make you a hero if you still treat others badly.”

In addition to being Speedy Ortiz’s first LP since 2018, Rabbit Rabbit is the first to feature longtime touring bassist Audrey Zee Whitesides and drummer Joey Doubek, who are now full-time bandmates. The album title refers to a superstitious ritual Dupuis adopted as a child living with OCD and early trauma.

Rabbit Rabbit Tracklist

1 Kim Cattrall

2 You S02

3 Scabs

4 Plus One

5 Cry Cry Cry

6 Ballad of Y & S

7 Kitty

8 Who’s Afraid of the Bath

9 Ranch vs. Ranch

10 Emergency & Me

11 The Sunday

12 Brace Thee

13 Ghostwriter