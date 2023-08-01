Shygirl and Tinashe Announces Fall 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com, artists Shygirl and Tinashe have announced they will be hitting the together for a co-headlining tour throughout North America in October and November.
Everything starts in Chicago and the tour stops in Oakland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New Orleans, Austin, Los Angeles and other cities. The opening act for each show will be artist UNIIQU3. For tickets and more information visit: ticketmaster.com.
Tinashe’s next record BB/ANG3L will be released later this year but the artist has not mentioned a release date. Shygirl recently issued her Nymph in the Wild EP, which is a follow up to last year’s full length album Nymph.
Shygirl and Tinashe Tour Dates
10/28 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
10/30 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel
11/1 New York, NY – Terminal 5
11/3 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11/5 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
11/7 Atlanta, GA – Cola-Cola Roxy
11/8 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum
11/9 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/11 Austin, TX – Emo’s
11/13 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
11/16 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall
11/17 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
11/18 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford