Shygirl and Tinashe Announces Fall 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to pitchfork.com, artists Shygirl and Tinashe have announced they will be hitting the together for a co-headlining tour throughout North America in October and November.

Everything starts in Chicago and the tour stops in Oakland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New Orleans, Austin, Los Angeles and other cities. The opening act for each show will be artist UNIIQU3. For tickets and more information visit: ticketmaster.com.

Tinashe’s next record BB/ANG3L will be released later this year but the artist has not mentioned a release date. Shygirl recently issued her Nymph in the Wild EP, which is a follow up to last year’s full length album Nymph.

Shygirl and Tinashe Tour Dates

10/28 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

10/30 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

11/1 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/3 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/5 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

11/7 Atlanta, GA – Cola-Cola Roxy

11/8 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum

11/9 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/11 Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/13 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

11/16 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

11/17 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

11/18 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

