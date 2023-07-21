Tinashe Shares Sensational New Single “Talk To Me Nice”

Home News Parker Beatty July 21st, 2023 - 6:26 PM

It’s always exciting to hear new music from R&B singer Tinashe, who seems to bring a fresh sound to the contemporary pop world with each new album cycle, and as her next project BB/ANG3L looms on the horizon, this first taste ‘Talk To Me Nice’ is already spurring great excitement for what’s to come.

Co-produced by Scoop DeVille and Nosaj Thing, soft synth and skittering drums give the track a nocturnal atmosphere that switches from sensual to sinful halfway through, a perfect fit for a song about sex and seduction. Tinashe’s performance is low-key yet incredibly compelling, effortlessly gliding across the slick production in way that makes it impossible not to follow along.

As reported by Stereogum, the song is accompanied by Bradley Calder-directed music video, which features Tinashe in a nondescript curtained-off section of a warehouse performing a variety of odd tasks, such as peeling off a facemask, obscuring her face through glasses of water, and having water poured on her by an unknown source. When the lights start flashing and she stares directly into the camera lens while she sings, its a tad creepy, but nothing that doesn’t feel purposeful.

The last we’ve heard from Tinashe has been when she performed alongside producer Kaytranada at his Coachella set, which also featured appearances from H.E.R. and Anderson .Paak. She also was featured on a collaborative track in 2022 alongside Calvin Harris, Normani, and Offset titled ‘New To You,’ which fell on Harris’ critically-acclaimed album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. When Tinashe will release the follow-up to her 2021 album 333, we’ve yet to hear, however with a lead single as good as ‘Talk To Me Nice,’ hopes are definitely high that it might be sometime soon.

Listen to ‘Talk To Me Nice’ by Tinashe below.