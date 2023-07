Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2023 - 1:13 PM

According to consequence.net, artist John Lydon shared his thoughts on the use of AI during an interview with The Guardian and he mentioned how people should be warned about the use of AI in everyday life.

“Who’s in charge and who’s feeding the information and giving the guidelines to these artifices? What or where is the moral code? It has infiltrated young people’s minds now to the point of total domination. What will this create?” said Lydon.

After the previous statement, the singer provided a solution: “My advice is make small steps against this and get that f*cking Siri or whatever out of your house. It will ultimately make decisions for you, and that’s very dangerous.”

Also Lydon mentioned that another symptom of AI would be the “misrepresentation and the rewriting of history done so casually.”

“I’ve got to deal with real human beings doing that, let alone artificial intelligence taking over,” Lydon said, while using the Sex Pistols’s public fallout in 1978 as an example. “That’s the other side of that coin.”

Previously, Lydon faced negativity for his surprising pro-Trump stance in 2020 where he sarcastically made a joke at the sitting president. “An artificially intelligent Joe Biden would be quite an issue,” Lydon said. “I find life quite hilarious.” Lydon is getting ready the release of Public Image LTD’s new album End of World, which will be released on August 11. Also the band will support the album release by touring the UK and Europe this Fall. Tickets are available here.