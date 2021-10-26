John Lydon’s Show Got Canceled Due To Alleged Aggression By Tour Manager

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 3:58 PM

John Lydon of the Sex Pistols has been on a book tour for his 2020 I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right. The Q&A show in Glasgow on Oct. 25, however, had to be canceled by the venue after Lydon’s tour manager presented allegedly aggressive behavior. According to Loudwire, the venue’s general manager, Iain Gordon, made a statement on Facebook regarding the event that was set for Glasgow’s Pavilion Theater.

“Unfortunately, due to the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon’s tour manager, tonight’s show will not go ahead,” the post read. “The days of this kind of behaviour is long gone. We have a zero tolerance policy of abuse, both physical and verbal, and this behavior has been ongoing for the past two weeks.”

Lydon then took to Twitter to briefly inform fans of the cancellation, as posted below.

Lydon (also widely known as Johnny Rotten) has been involved in a series of controversies throughout this year. He lost a lawsuit against his former bandmates after he refused the miniseries Pistols to use the Sex Pistol’s music. He was worried that the show would not accurately portray the band — but specifically, the character based on him — but the band agreed to license their music on a majority-rules basis. Rotten continued to criticize the verdict as well as the experience of being in the punk band in general, describing the fame as “hell on earth.”

